Graham: I Warned Zelensky Not to 'Take the Bait' Crucial Ukraine supporter calls meeting a 'disaster' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Mar 1, 2025 6:00 AM CST Copied Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Volodymyr Zelensky appears to have lost the support of a crucial backer in the US Senate over his public showdown with President Trump. Republican Lindsey Graham addressed reporters after the fracas and said the Ukraine leader must "fundamentally change" or resign, reports Axios and the Hill. Graham described the meeting as an "absolute, utter disaster." "I can't believe most Americans after what they saw today would want to be partners with Zelensky," Graham said. "Ukraine is an important ally." Graham met with Zelensky before the Oval Office session. "I told him this morning, 'Don't take the bait. Don't let the media or anyone else get you into an argument with President Trump. What he's doing today is resetting the relationship." "What I want him to do, I guess, is just to say, 'I screwed up big time for my country and for the US relationship and if I had to do it over again, I'd have done it differently and I'm sorry." (Zelensky doesn't think he owes an apology.) Graham also praised the president and vice president. "Somebody asked me, am I embarrassed about Trump? I have never been more proud of the president. I was very proud of JD Vance for standing up for our country." (See video and transcript here.)