Graham: I Warned Zelensky Not to 'Take the Bait'

Volodymyr Zelensky appears to have lost the support of a crucial backer in the US Senate over his public showdown with President Trump. Republican Lindsey Graham addressed reporters after the fracas and said the Ukraine leader must "fundamentally change" or resign, reports Axios and the Hill. Graham described the meeting as an "absolute, utter disaster."

"I can't believe most Americans after what they saw today would want to be partners with Zelensky," Graham said. "Ukraine is an important ally."