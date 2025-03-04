Mexico Responds to Trump Tariffs

Tariff day continues with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum saying her country will respond to President Trump's 25% tariffs on Mexican imports with tariffs of their own, reports Reuters . "There is no reason, rationale, or justification to support this decision that will affect our people and nations," Sheinbaum said at her daily news conference. "It's inconceivable that they don't think about the damage this is going to cause to United States citizens and businesses with the increase in prices for things produced in our country. ... No one wins with this decision," she added, per the AP . Sheinbaum indicated she would detail the list of US goods that Mexico would target at an event on Sunday.

Sheinbaum wasn't having Trump's argument that her government turns a blind eye to the flow of fentanyl across the border, calling it "offensive, defamatory, and without support." She noted that her government had made tracks in the last 30 days, to the tune of seizing more than a ton of fentanyl, busting 329 meth labs, and extraditing 29 cartel members to the US last week. "In these 30 days, decisive actions were taken against organized crime and fentanyl trafficking, as well as bilateral meetings on security and trade," Sheinbaum said, per Reuters.

Trump, however, isn't the only one unhappy with what's crossing the US-Mexico border, reports the AP: The US Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Tuesday in a $10 billion lawsuit that Mexico has filed against US gunmakers, alleging that their business practices are driving cartel violence south of the border. (More tariffs stories.)