Men Gun Down Rapper, His 5-Year-Old Daughter

Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his young daughter were shot dead in a targeted shooting at a car wash on Monday. A witness in the Dallas suburb of Forest Hill reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots just before 11am local time, per USA Today . Police said two Black males wearing blue jeans and gray sweaters approached 30-year-old G$ Lil Ronnie, real name Ronnie Smith, and his 5-year-old daughter in a bay of the car wash before fleeing the scene in a white four-door Kia, per WFAA and KDFW . By late Monday, police said one suspect had been identified and a capital murder arrest warrant issued. The individual was not named publicly.

Smith's aunt, Stella Houston, said her nephew was "a good kid" and "a family man" with no known enemies, per WFAA and KDFW. The rapper, with 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, had recently posted about visiting his daughter's school for a Valentine's Day event. He said his daughter "couldn't stand the fact her friend was sad" that her own father couldn't attend, so invited the friend to join her photo with Smith. Houston said the girl had just celebrated her birthday on Sunday, per KDFW. The car wash said staff were "shocked, appalled, and deeply troubled by the senseless and violent events." Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects' whereabouts to call 817-531-5250. (More fatal shooting stories.)