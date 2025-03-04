GOP Lawmaker Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

"No one deserves it more," Republican US Rep. Darrell Issa said in a post on X Monday, announcing that he is nominating President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. Issa, who represents California's 48th District, tells Fox News that Trump's election last year "tangibly kickstarted the cause of peace in numerous regions of the world, and we are already seeing the benefits." Trump was nominated for the prize multiple times during his first term, with one nomination coming from a right-wing Norwegian lawmaker.

"Not since Ronald Reagan has an American president better represented the national resolve of peace through strength or the fundamental case for a world without war," Issa says. Jonathan Wilcox, Issa's deputy chief of staff, tells the Hill that Issa recently led a delegation to the Middle East and "observed first-hand and from several heads of state that the spirit of peace and moving away from conflict is real and multilateral." The Nobel Committee says nominations can be submitted by members of national governments and national assemblies, as well as certain college professors and previous Peace Prize winners. (In 2019, then-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe declined to say whether he had nominated Trump for the prize.)