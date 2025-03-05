Australian Politician: Sorry I Called JD Vance a 'Knob'

At a Tuesday event for which he was the guest speaker, Western Australian premier Roger Cook was asked to finish the sentence, "JD Vance is a..." His response? "Knob." The audience at the Leadership Matters event in Perth laughed and clapped, the Guardian reports. "You've got to have one unprofessional moment, don't you? That was it," Cook, who is running for a third term, continued. He later told reporters, "It was a light-hearted, non-professional moment and I didn't mean any offense." The election will be held Saturday, ABC.net reports. Some of his political opponents took issue with the remark.

Noting the applause he received, however, Cook told reporters he thought some of the event attendees likely "enjoyed the fun," but acknowledged, "Other people might have been offended and I apologize." Cook was also asked at the event whether the Trump administration symbolizes a "dark road" for the world, to which he replied, "Well, I certainly think he represents an uncertain one, so again let me just say in times of uncertainty you need a steady hand, experienced hand at the wheel." The "dark road" was a callback to a warning he'd issued about Trump in November, when he also warned against "politicians promoting hatred, division, and fear in the community." (More JD Vance stories.)