8 Reactions to Trump's Speech to Congress

President Trump spoke for a record-breaking 100 minutes during his remarks to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, his first address to the legislative body since re-taking office. See a rundown of his most notable comments here, or read about the removal of a Democratic representative who heckled the president here. Takeaways, analysis, and reaction to the speech:

"Unapologetic": The Wall Street Journal calls it an "unapologetic," "State-of-the-Union-style speech," noting Trump's doubling down on tariffs and continuing to criticize the Biden administration.