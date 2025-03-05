8 Reactions to Trump's Speech to Congress

President spoke for 100 minutes, a record
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 5, 2025 1:00 AM CST
8 Reactions to Trump's Congressional Address
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

President Trump spoke for a record-breaking 100 minutes during his remarks to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, his first address to the legislative body since re-taking office. See a rundown of his most notable comments here, or read about the removal of a Democratic representative who heckled the president here. Takeaways, analysis, and reaction to the speech:

  • "Unapologetic": The Wall Street Journal calls it an "unapologetic," "State-of-the-Union-style speech," noting Trump's doubling down on tariffs and continuing to criticize the Biden administration.

  • Democrat protests: The Washington Post says that of all the protest gestures attempted by the Democrats, the most effective was laughter. "When Trump cited 'many' people who purportedly called his first month in office the second most successful in history—it's not clear where this claim came from—Democrats laughed," writes Aaron Blake. They also laughed when Trump declared "the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over," with some of them pointing to Elon Musk in the gallery.
  • GOP about-faces: The Post also notes that while Democrats clapped when Trump mentioned the aid funding Congress has sent to Ukraine, not many Republicans did, a marked change from the GOP "having long been the party of a hawkish foreign policy and combating Russia."

  • Eggs? Trump didn't seem to want to spend too much time talking about the price of eggs, Reuters reports, and what time he did spend on inflation, he spent blaming the Biden administration for it and giving "little detail" on how he plans to combat it, the news outlet notes.
  • Fact-checking: Multiple outlets are noting some of the inflated polling numbers Trump seemed to cite at times, and NPR did live fact-checking here.
  • Unity? Not so much: CNN calls the address "one of the most partisan, with almost none of the customary calls for unity." Biden was called out by name a dozen times, and his administration was referenced an additional four times.
  • A notable difference: In Trump's first address to Congress in 2017, he lauded the stock market's increase since his election. This time, he didn't mention it; per Axios, it has lost almost all of the $3.4 trillion in gains since Trump's second election.
  • WWRRD? In her rebuttal, Democrat Sen. Sen. Elissa Slotkin claimed Ronald Reagan would be "rolling in his grave" if he saw what this administration is doing to the country. She urged Democrats to pick one issue and engage with it beyond "doomscrolling." Watch her speech here.
