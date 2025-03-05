Trump Administration Looking to Sell 321 Federal Buildings

The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of 443 federal properties it says it could close or sell, including the FBI headquarters and the main Department of Justice building, after deeming them "not core to government operations." The list published by the General Services Administration includes some of the country's most recognizable buildings and spans nearly every state, with properties ranging from courthouses to office buildings and parking garages, the AP reports. However, Fox 5 DC reports the list was culled hours later to 321 properties, with all of the Washington, DC, properties removed, including the two named above.

Properties in Maryland and Virginia were still included, however, as were properties in many other states. Roughly 80% of the country's 2.4 million federal workers are based outside of metropolitan Washington, DC. The designations are part of Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's unprecedented effort to slash the size of the federal workforce and shrink government spending. Selling the designated buildings could save the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars, they claim, while also dramatically reshaping how major Cabinet agencies funded by Congress operate. The Trump administration has also demanded that federal workers report to the office every day.

Eliminating federal office space has been a top priority of the new administration. Last month, GSA regional managers received a message from the agency's Washington headquarters ordering them to begin terminating leases on all of the roughly 7,500 federal offices nationwide. In a follow-up meeting, GSA regional managers were told that their goal is to terminate as many as 300 leases per day, according to the employee. Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has listed scores of canceled office leases on DOGE's official website, raising questions around the country about what will happen to services provided from those offices.