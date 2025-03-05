Flying Migrants to Guantanamo Is Proving Expensive

President Trump's plan to detain migrants at Guantánamo Bay may not be viable after all, sources tell NBC News —and money is one of the big reasons why. The networks shares the math: Getting migrants to the island requires planes, and military ones have been employed in some cases, such as when a military C-130 with nine detainees aboard landed at the base Tuesday, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was waiting. The operational cost of the 10- to 12-hour round-trip flight would be $207,000 to $249,000 based on defense department numbers. That's $23,000 to $27,000 per detainee.

That works out to an hourly cost that's a little more than double what ICE says its charter flights typically run: $8,577, though "special high-risk charters" can cost as much as three times that. Even at the lower end, "the operation is still a heavy logistical and financial lift, especially compared with keeping the detainees on the mainland," per NBC News.

Compounding the issue of cost is the fact that space that's been earmarked to hold some 30,000 detainees don't yet meet ICE standards for detention, per its sources, as the tents there lack air conditioning and running water. The officials suggest that while Trump is still attached to the idea of using Guantánamo, the likeliest path forward would see it used in a reduced capacity, with mainland US military bases like Fort Bliss, Texas, stepping in. As of Monday, 20 detainees were reportedly being held there. (More Guantanamo Bay stories.)