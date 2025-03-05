Emma Raducanu: Seeing Stalker Really Rattled Me

Emma Raducanu is revealing more about a stalking incident by a "fixated" fan last month while she was playing in the UAE's Dubai Tennis Championships. The 22-year-old British tennis star says that when she saw the unidentified man in the stands at her match on Feb. 18, a day after he'd freaked her out by approaching her in a public area and leaving her a note, she could "barely breathe" and became "very distraught," per Sky News. "I saw him in the first game of the match and I was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to finish,'" she says. "I literally couldn't see the ball through tears." The AP notes that at one point, after spotting the man, Raducanu "was in tears and stood behind the umpire's chair."