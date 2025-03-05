Greenland PM Explains What Trump 'Must Understand'

In his address to Congress and the nation on Tuesday, President Trump expressed optimism about a number of subjects—including America's chances of snagging Greenland . "We need Greenland for national security and even international security, and we're working with everybody involved to try and get it," he said. "And I think we're going to get it one way or the other. We're going to get it." Not so fast, says the country's prime minister.

Mute Bourup Egede had this to say in a Wednesday Facebook post: "Kalaallit Nunaat is ours," he wrote—Greenlandic for the "Land of the People" or the "Land of the Greenlanders," reports the AP. "We don't want to be Americans, nor Danes; We are Kalaallit. The Americans and their leader must understand that. We are not for sale and cannot simply be taken. Our future will be decided by us in Greenland." ABC News reports Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen previously shot down the idea as well, saying last month, "Greenland is today a part of the kingdom of Denmark. It is part of our territory, and it's not for sale."

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen was asked about Trump's comments Wednesday and flagged what he saw as "the most important part of that speech": Trump's opening line about respecting Greenlanders' right to self-determination. "We strongly support your right to determine your own future," Trump said. Rasmussen said in response, "I'm very optimistic about what will be a Greenlandic decision about this. They want to loosen their ties to Denmark, we're working on that, to have a more equal relationship." Greenland's general election is set for Tuesday.