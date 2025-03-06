3 Starving Piglets Stolen From Art Exhibition

An artist in Denmark who planned to starve three piglets to death to draw attention to animal welfare shut the exhibition down after the piglets were stolen. The piglets were caged in shopping carts in the exhibit in a former butcher's warehouse in Copenhagen's meatpacking district, the New York Times reports. Chilean-born artist Marco Evaristti said the piglets were stolen by animal rights activists on Saturday, the day after the exhibition, titled "And Now You Care," opened. He later discovered that his friend Caspar Steffensen had helped the activists take the piglets, named Lucia, Simon, and Benjamin, the AP reports.

"I was very disappointed when Caspar told me on Tuesday that he was involved in the theft," Evaristti said. "But then I thought about it for a few hours and realized that at least this way the piglets would have a happy life," he added. Steffensen tells the AP that he secretly let the activists into the gallery after his 10-year-old daughter begged him to "make sure the piggies won't die." Evaristti had planned to go without food and water while the piglets starved to death, which was expected to take around five days. Animal rights organizations said that the exhibit violated animal welfare laws and that they were expecting authorities to intervene.

Evaristti tells the Times that the exhibit was meant to "wake up the Danish society" to the mistreatment of animals in the country's 5,000 pig farms. Birgitte Damm at Animal Protection Denmark says around 25,000 piglets die on Danish farms every day, with many starving to death because sows have been bred to produce 20 piglets but only have 14 teats. "This has been going on for decades, and it is completely unacceptable," she says. "However, we cannot allow three individual piglets to suffer in order to make our point." Evaristti, who says he received a lot of hate mail, plans to revive the exhibition in some form, possibly with another three piglets to be auctioned off to people promising to give them a good life. (More animal welfare stories.)