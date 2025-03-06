Social Security Staffers Barred From Reading News at Work

Uncertainty surrounding the Social Security Administration continues, the latest entry coming via the Washington Post. The newspaper reports that acting chief Leland Dudek met with top staff and attorneys representing the elderly and disabled this week and acknowledged that Elon Musk's DOGE team is likely to make "mistakes" as they make cuts at the agency.

"Things are currently operating in a way I have never seen in government before," the newspaper quotes Dudek as saying. He reportedly described staffers from the Department of Government Efficiency as "outsiders who are unfamiliar with nuances of SSA programs," adding, "DOGE people are learning and they will make mistakes, but we have to let them see what is going on at SSA."

After the report came out, the SSA emailed employees to say they can no longer read news websites on work computers, reports NBC News. The email also forbids online shopping and sports sites, saying the restrictions are necessary to keep data safe. It did not mention the Post story, which notes that staffers use news sites (particularly obituaries) to fight fraud.