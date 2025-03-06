Report: Trump Looking to Deport 240K Ukrainians

Under the Biden administration, more than 1.8 million migrants from various nations were allowed into the US via temporary humanitarian parole programs. Now, the newest White House occupants seem further intent on undoing that initiative: A senior Trump official and three other sources tell Reuters that the Trump administration plans to yank legal status for 240,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled the Russian invasion to come to the US, with an internal email from Immigration and Customs Enforcement showing those refugees could then be possibly fast-tracked for deportation.

The Telegraph calls the anticipated move, which could come as soon as April, an "extraordinary reversal" of President Biden's open arms to refugees from the war-torn country. The report comes amid increasing tensions between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which worsened last week during Zelensky's visit to the White House to discuss a peace plan involving Ukraine and Russia. Reuters notes, however, that this planned move on the refugees was in the works before Friday's tense meeting, and that it's just part of Trump's desire to take away legal status from the full range of immigrants who came into the US under the Biden parole programs.

That includes 70,000 Afghans here after fleeing the Taliban, as well as 530,000 or so Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans; the latter group could see their legal status pulled as soon as this month, say Reuters' sources. During his campaign, Trump had vowed to undo the programs, saying they crossed the boundaries of US law. The Kyiv Independent notes that about 5.2 million Ukrainians have taken shelter abroad, most settling in countries in the EU, as the war in Ukraine wages on. A Homeland Security official tells Reuters that the department has no comment at this time. The White House didn't respond to the news agency's request for comment. (More Ukrainians stories.)