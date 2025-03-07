Starship Flight Breaks Up

SpaceX lost contact with its unmanned Starship rocket minutes after launch on Thursday, as the spacecraft lost attitude and several engines. Starship lifted off successfully at 6:30pm ET in Texas, ABC News reports, but started to spin out of control nine minutes into the test flight, and several engines flamed out. In January, a Starship on the seventh test flight had exploded after launch, sending flaming debris crashing to the Turks and Caicos and into the Atlantic Ocean. "Unfortunately this happened last time too, so we have some practice at this now," flight commentator Dan Huot said at the launch site, per the AP.