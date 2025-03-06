Pope, Remaining Stable, Releases Message of Thanks

Pope Francis' health status remained stable Thursday with no new respiratory crises or fever, and he worked from the hospital as he recovered from double pneumonia, the Vatican said. Given the stability, doctors said they didn't expect to provide a new medical update until Saturday. His prognosis remains guarded, the AP reports, meaning he is not out of danger. The Vatican said Francis continued respiratory and other physical therapy Thursday, worked, rested, and prayed in the 10th-floor papal suite at Rome's Gemelli hospital. He also made his first public comments since entering the hospital on Feb. 14.

The pope has been sleeping with a noninvasive mechanical mask to guarantee that his lungs expand properly overnight and help his recovery, and he has been transitioning to receiving high-flow oxygen with a nasal tube during the day. His routine now includes physical therapy, along with treatment for double pneumonia and respiratory therapy, Vatican officials said. The 88-year-old Francis, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been stable for three full days after suffering a pair of respiratory crises Monday, per the AP.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here," the pope said in Spanish in a recorded message. "May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you." The recording was played Thursday in St. Peter's Square at the start of the saying of the rosary, per ABC News. The AP reports that the pope's voice was weak and that his breathing sounded labored.