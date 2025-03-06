Prosecutors: Kids Were Forced to Torture Trans Man

Prosecutors have released disturbing details in a murder they described last month as " beyond depraved ." Prosecutors say children were forced to take part in acts of torture that caused the death of Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man from Minnesota who was held captive in a room in an upstate New York motel for a month. The details were disclosed in an indictment charging seven people with first-degree murder, among other crimes, the New York Times reports. The indictment says the children were 7 and 12 years. The seven defendants were previously charged with second-degree murder. One of them, Precious Arzuaga, has been charged with coercing the children to take part in the torture.

The indictment says the torture included sexual assault and forced consumption of feces. NBC News reports that Ontario County Assistant DA Kelly Wolford became visibly upset Wednesday as she told reporters the indictment describes "just a portion" of Nordquist's ordeal. "It's just what we know now," she said. Wolford acknowledged that people would wonder why the murder of the transgender Black man was not being treated as a hate crime, the Times reports. "A hate crime would make this charge about Sam's gender and about Sam's race, and it's so much bigger," she said, noting that first-degree murder charges are rare in New York. "To limit this to a hate crime would be an injustice to Sam."

"Sam was beaten, assaulted, sexually abused, starved, held captive and we cannot make sense of that," Wolford said, per CNN. "We cannot put that on his gender, and we cannot put that on his race. And I know many will ask the question: Why? Well, as I stand here today as a human being, we'll never know the answer why." She said Nordqust was treated "like a dog." Nordquist's mother has said he left Minnesota for New York in September to meet Arzuaga after becoming romantically involved with her online. She said last month that she requested two wellness checks and her son might still be alive if police had "done their jobs." Nordquist's body was found in a field on Feb. 12. (More murder stories.)