States With Best, Worst Dental Health

It's too much of a stretch to declare that residents of Illinois have the best teeth in the nation, but they at least seem to lead the way when it comes to dental health. Wallet Hub factored in several metrics—percentage of adults and adolescents who regularly visit the dentist, the number of dentists and dental clinics, treatment costs, and even consumption of sugary drinks—to bestow the bragging rights. The top and bottom 10 finishers, and their overall scores:



Best dental health

Illinois, 74.93 Minnesota, 73.57 Wisconsin, 73.23 Michigan, 71.73 Connecticut, 71.20 Idaho, 71.02 North Dakota, 68.98 District of Columbia, 67.22 Massachusetts, 66.92 Ohio, 65.98