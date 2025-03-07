Trudeau Takes Teary Look Back

Down to his last few days in office, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a teary assessment of his tenure and era. "These have been complicated times," he said at a press conference Thursday in Ottawa. "This is the job I signed up for. This is the job I will continue to do until the very last moment I'm doing this job." His successor won't be known until Sunday, but the Liberal Party leader said he's looking forward to turning over the reins and won't try to remain as a caretaker, CP24 reports. In one of his final appearances as prime minister, Trudeau listed some of the reasons his time has been complicated.

"I've had 10 years of Donald Trump," he said, plus "an historic once-in-a-century pandemic, inflation crises, war in Ukraine as Russia returns to war in Europe, as the Middle East is facing extraordinarily difficult situations." Trudeau teared up initially when discussing child care achievements. He announced that the program that provides care for $10 a day has been extended until 2031, per the CBC. Choking up, Trudeau said that throughout the decade, he'd put Canadians first. "Even in the very last days of this government, we will not let Canadians down," he said.

Trudeau was coming off a tense phone call with President Trump the day before about tariffs. Trump later posted that he'd blamed the prime minister for the tension between the countries. The election that will decide his successor has to take place by Oct. 20, per the Telegraph. Trudeau said Thursday that Canadians have united against the various threats from Trump, which sets the stage for the campaign to focus on ideas about "how the country should move forward."