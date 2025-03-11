White House Downplays Stock Market 'Blips'

It appears the stock market will open in positive territory on Tuesday after Monday's steep selloff, though nowhere near big enough to recoup the losses. Dow futures were up about 100 points, reports CNBC, after losing nearly 900 at Monday's close. A "modicum of calm" also returned to markets in Europe and Asia, per Reuters. Few, however, were predicting a quick end to the current downturn. Coverage:

The White House played down the market turmoil, which has largely been blamed on President Trump's tariffs, as momentary and for the greater good, reports the Washington Post. "There are a lot of reasons to be extremely bullish about the economy going forward," said White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. "But for sure, this quarter, there are some blips in the data." He predicted things would "take off" in the second quarter.