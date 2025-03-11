See Robert Redford's First Acting Role Since 2019

Hollywood icon had a cameo on AMC's Dark Winds
Posted Mar 11, 2025 3:30 AM CDT

Robert Redford made his first on-screen appearance since 2019 with a cameo on Sunday's episode of Dark Winds. The legendary actor, 88, is an executive producer on the AMC series alongside Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, and both of them appeared in the brief scene, People reports. They portrayed inmates playing a game of chess, during which Martin puts Redford in checkmate. The Hollywood Reporter and Vulture both have more on how the cameo came about. Redford last appeared on-screen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, though he has done some voice work since then. (More Robert Redford stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X