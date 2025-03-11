See Robert Redford's First Acting Role Since 2019

Robert Redford made his first on-screen appearance since 2019 with a cameo on Sunday's episode of Dark Winds. The legendary actor, 88, is an executive producer on the AMC series alongside Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, and both of them appeared in the brief scene, People reports. They portrayed inmates playing a game of chess, during which Martin puts Redford in checkmate. The Hollywood Reporter and Vulture both have more on how the cameo came about. Redford last appeared on-screen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, though he has done some voice work since then. (More Robert Redford stories.)