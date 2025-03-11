Politics / President Trump After Trump's Big Move, Ontario Premier Fires Back Doug Ford says US and Canada risk a 'Trump recession' because of the US president By John Johnson Posted Mar 11, 2025 12:26 PM CDT Copied Ontario Premier Doug Ford prepares to speak to an American news outlet in his office at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) See 5 more photos President Trump escalated the trade war with Canada on Tuesday, a move that has further rattled markets and resulted in a war of words with the leader of Canada's most popular province. "We will not back down," Ontario premier Doug Ford told MSNBC after Trump's decision to double the tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50%. "We will be relentless," he added, per the Wall Street Journal. I apologize to the American people that President Trump decided to have an unprovoked attack on our country, on families, on jobs, and it's unacceptable." Ford is center in the fight because Ontario supplies electricity to about 1.5 million Americans, per USA Today, and Ford on Monday slapped a 25% tariff on that electricity in retaliation for Trump's earlier moves. Trump said the increased tariffs were a direct result of Ontario's move. The president also addressed the Ontario electricity in a separate post on Tuesday. "Why would our Country allow another Country to supply us with electricity, even for a small area?" he asked. "And can you imagine Canada stooping so low as to use ELECTRICITY, that so affects the life of innocent people, as a bargaining chip and threat? They will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in History Books for many years to come!" In his initial post, Trump again called for Canada to become an American state, The escalation worried investors, with the Dow down about 700 points in afternoon trading and the benchmark S&P 500 off more than 1.4%. In an interview with CNBC, Ford addressed the financial turmoil. "If we go into a recession, it will be called the Trump recession," he said. However, he remained open to the idea of a truce in his comments to MSNBC. "Let's work together," he said. "Let's get to the table if he has issues, and let's sort this out." American tariffs of 25% on aluminum and steel from all over the world are due to take effect on Wednesday, and Trump's move would mean that Canada pays another 25% on top of that, per the New York Times. (The link has a list of the tariffs currently in effect, those suspended, and those due to take effect, a total of 11 in all.) It was not clear if Trump had signed the paperwork yet for the additional penalty on Canada. (More President Trump stories.) See 5 more photos Report an error