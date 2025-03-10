Canadian Province Slaps 25% Tariff on Power to US

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slapped a 25% tariff on electricity exports to the US on Monday, estimating that it would add almost $70 US to the monthly bills of many homes and businesses in New York, Michigan, and Minnesota. Ford said the surcharge would bring in up to $400,000 Canadian—around $277,000 US—per day, which would be used to support "workers, families, and businesses" affected by American tariffs, the CBC reports. "President Trump's tariffs are a disaster for the US economy," Ford said. "They're making life more expensive for American families and businesses."

"Until these tariffs are off the table, until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario will not relent," Ford said, per CP24. "We will not back down. Pausing some tariffs and making last-minute exemptions won't cut it. We need to end the chaos once and for all." Ford, leader of the province's Progressive Conservative Party, was recently re-elected after a campaign that focused on fighting Trump's tariffs. Last week, he said electricity exports to the US could be cut off entirely if the tariffs persist. Ontario supplies around 1.5 million homes and businesses in the US with electricity. On Monday, he said the surcharge could be doubled if the "economic attack" on Canada continues.

"We will not stand by as our vital electricity exports are taken for granted," Stephen Lecce, Ontario's energy minister, said in a statement. "In a time where prices are going up for families in America, Canada and the United States should be working together to strengthen our trade and investment relationships to ensure a prosperous future for both sides of the border." Ford has also pulled American products from liquor stores in the province and "ripped up" a $69 million deal with Elon Musk's Starlink. (More Canada stories.)