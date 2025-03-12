Prosecutors Reveal How Kohberger's Defense Will Explain Knife Sheath

Prosecutors say DNA on a knife sheath found at the scene of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students belongs to suspected killer Bryan Kohberger. In a new filing from the state seen by CNN, prosecutors say that instead of challenging that finding, Kohberger's defense plans to argue that the presence of the sheath does not prove Kohberger was at the off-campus home where the students were fatally stabbed. Rather, the prosecutors say, the defense will argue that "the knife sheath itself could have been planted by the real perpetrator." The defense has not publicly responded to the filing, but a recent filing from the defense did ask that the prosecution not use terms including psychopath, sociopath, or even "bushy eyebrows" at trial, Fox 13 reports. (More Bryan Kohberger stories.)