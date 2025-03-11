Cops Escort Wendy Williams Out of Facility

Wendy Williams was on Monday removed from the New York assisted living facility that she's compared to a prison and transported via ambulance to a hospital for "evaluation," per a New York Police Department spokesperson who confirmed the news to People . The New York Post first reported that police were called to do a wellness check after Williams dropped a handwritten note out her window reading, "Help! Wendy!!" A Post reporter later saw Williams standing at her fifth-story window on the phone, waving at the reporter. Not long after that, NYPD officers escorted the former talk show host, who has been diagnosed with dementia but is fighting the legal guardianship she lives under, out of the building.

The day prior, a former co-executive on Williams' talk show (from which Williams took a leave of absence four years ago) posted on Instagram that Williams would be appearing on The View Friday, which would have been her first appearance on daytime TV since she exited her show. Last month, Williams' guardian told a judge that, because Williams continues to insist she is mentally sound, she was willing to getting a new medical evaluation done on the TV star. Indeed, sources tell TMZ that's why she's now at a hospital—for an examination of her cognitive function. The sources say a caregiver not involved in Williams' guardianship ordered the tests. (More Wendy Williams stories.)