NASA's New Space Telescope Will Map the Entire Sky

NASA's newest space telescope has rocketed toward orbit to map the entire sky like never before—a sweeping look at hundreds of millions of galaxies and their shared cosmic glow since the beginning of time. SpaceX launched the SPHEREx—Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer—observatory from California on Tuesday, putting it on course to fly over Earth's poles, the AP reports.

The $488 million SPHEREx mission aims to explain how galaxies formed and evolved over billions of years, and how the universe expanded so fast in its first moments. Closer to home in our own Milky Way galaxy, SPHEREx will hunt for water and other ingredients of life in the icy clouds between stars where new solar systems emerge.