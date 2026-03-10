California Motel Closed After 2 Women Die in Same Room

Two women died in the same Eureka, California, motel room five days apart, and now the entire facility is shut down, the Guardian reports. Police say they were first called to the Lamplighter Inn on Feb. 21 for a report of two unconscious people in a room after a possible drug overdose; a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead and another person was hospitalized. On Feb. 26, officers responded to the same room for another two unconscious occupants, and once again a possible OD was reported, the Times-Standard reports. This time, a 36-year-old woman was found dead and the second person was hospitalized in critical condition. During that second call, fire personnel who responded to the scene reported symptoms consistent with mild carbon monoxide exposure. Testing showed high levels of the gas in the room and no carbon monoxide detectors, according to authorities.
The city ordered the motel closed on March 3, saying it cannot reopen until all rooms' ventilation and heating systems are inspected, certified safe, and equipped with working carbon monoxide alarms. Utilities will stay off until that happens. The causes of death remain under investigation, and the victims' names have not yet been released. Multiple agencies, including the county coroner and Pacific Gas & Electric, are involved in the ongoing probe. KRCR reports the motel had passed its annual fire inspection in July 2025 after fixing previous violations.