California Motel Closed After 2 Women Die in Same Room

Two women died in the same Eureka, California, motel room five days apart, and now the entire facility is shut down, the Guardian reports. Police say they were first called to the Lamplighter Inn on Feb. 21 for a report of two unconscious people in a room after a possible drug overdose; a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead and another person was hospitalized. On Feb. 26, officers responded to the same room for another two unconscious occupants, and once again a possible OD was reported, the Times-Standard reports. This time, a 36-year-old woman was found dead and the second person was hospitalized in critical condition. During that second call, fire personnel who responded to the scene reported symptoms consistent with mild carbon monoxide exposure. Testing showed high levels of the gas in the room and no carbon monoxide detectors, according to authorities.