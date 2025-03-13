After Chase, Ex-Mafia Boss Gunned Down in France

A former mob boss was chased in his car, then fatally shot on a motorway in southeastern France on Wednesday. Jean-Pierre Maldera, 71, described as a "godfather" of the local mafia in the 1980s and '90s, got out of his BMW and attempted to escape on foot across the A41 motorway near Grenoble before he was killed by three to four gunmen, local media reported, per the BBC. He was pronounced dead 10 years after the disappearance of his younger brother, Robert Maldera, nicknamed "the madman," at age 55. Robert Maldera wasn't seen again after attending a meeting near Grenoble, and a prosecutor concluded he was probably killed, per AFP.