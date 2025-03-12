McMahon: Trump Isn't 'Taking Away Education'

Education Secretary Linda McMahon says mass layoffs at the Department of Education do not mean that President Trump is "taking away education"—but he still plans to eliminate the department. In a Fox News interview, McMahon told Laura Ingraham that Trump's directive to her "clearly, is to shut down the Department of Education, which we know we'll have to work with Congress, you know, to get that accomplished." In a news release issued Tuesday after workers were told offices would be closed Wednesday, the department said a "reduction in force" would affect nearly half its workforce, cutting its headcount from 4,133 workers to 2,183. McMahon said Trump is "taking the bureaucracy out of education so that more money flows to the states."

Key programs: Officials insist the cuts won't affect key programs like student aid, the Hill reports. "We wanted to make sure that we kept all of the right people and the good people to make sure that the outward-facing programs … the grants, the appropriations that come from Congress, all of that are being met, and none of that's going to fall through the cracks," McMahon said Tuesday. She said the layoffs are the "first step of eliminating what I think is bureaucratic bloat."