Trump Resumes Immigrant Family Detention

The Trump administration resumed family detention of immigrants last week in a South Texas facility after a Biden-era pause, a legal nonprofit group providing services to migrant families said Wednesday. Fourteen immigrant families with children as young as one year old were in the detention facility in Karnes County, Texas, about 50 miles southeast of San Antonio, according to RAICES, which provides services to families at the center. The families are originally from Colombia, Romania, Iran, Angola, Russia, Armenia, Turkey, and Brazil, the AP reports. The organization's chief external affairs officer said the families had been detained in the US near the Mexican and Canadian borders. Some were in the US for as little as 20 days and others for as long as about 10 years, he said.
Both the Obama administration and Trump's first administration detained families until their immigration cases played out. Trump severely curbed asylum and forcibly separated children from their parents at the border in a policy widely denounced as inhumane. The practice of family detention was largely halted, but not abolished, during the Biden administration, which briefly considered restarting it in 2023. Immigration advocates expressed concern for the welfare of children held in detention. One of them, who visited family detention centers under the first Trump administration, said detained children experienced behavioral regression, anger, and thoughts of self-harm. Another Texas facility is also under contract with ICE to hold immigrant families. Together, the two detention centers can hold nearly 4,000 people.
