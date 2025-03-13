Buttigieg's Political Plans Just Clarified

It looks like Pete Buttigieg will be running for president again in 2028. The former transportation secretary has decided not to run for Michigan's open Senate seat in 2026 after determining that it would be near impossible to run for president, too, reports Politico and the New York Times. Buttigieg, who moved to Michigan from Indiana in 2022, also has reportedly decided against running for governor in his new state next year, when Gretchen Whitmer will be prevented from seeking reelection because of term limits.