Halle Berry Is Throwing a Menopause Party

Halle Berry will turn 59 in August, but she's celebrating another milestone on March 21—menopause. As Page Six reports, the Oscar winner is throwing herself a party she terms a "shiesta" to celebrate 12 months without a period and the next stage in life. "When a woman realizes that she's in the menopause—you know, 365 days, and you know you're in it—it is their duty to give that woman a 'shiesta' to celebrate her, like we do every other milestone in our life," she tells Tamsen Fadal's new podcast, The Tamsen Show.

Berry jokes to Fadal that because she got herself off insulin and oral medication for her Type 2 diabetes through focusing on her health, "I thought I would skip menopause, whatever that was." "There was a feeling of, 'Hey, I can do pretty much anything I want to do if I eat right and exercise, and prioritize my health and well-being," she said, per Radar.

Fadal herself, a former anchor at New York's PIX11 who left amid her own menopause, has a book coming out called How to Menopause: Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim Your Life, and Feel Even Better Than Before. She also produced a documentary called The (M) Factor. "It wasn't that I couldn't do my job anymore, but I had a bigger story to tell," she tells Page Six. Berry calls the book her "menopause bible." She's not the only celebrity out there talking about the once-hushed topic: Naomi Watts has a book out called Dare I Say It. (Berry is also out of a wardrobe.)