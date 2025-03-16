Men Worried About Baldness Run Into Telehealth Risks

A growing number of young men worried about hair loss are running into serious health trouble after—legally—buying the drug finasteride from telehealth providers, the Wall Street Journal reports. The story includes the accounts of 17 men who describe side effects ranging from sexual dysfunction and insomnia to depression and suicidal thoughts. All got their finasteride—the generic version of the hair-loss drug Propecia—from telehealth firms such as Hims and Keeps. While the drug has been around for three decades, the story reports that it's seeing a resurgence among young men: