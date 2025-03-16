NCAA Selection Sunday Is Here

The men's basketball committee will reveal its March Madness brackets on Sunday evening, setting up the tournament that decide college basketball's champions. The games will begin Tuesday, per NCAA.com. The men's final will be played April 7 in San Antonio, and the women's the day before in Tampa. CBS and ESPN will carry the men's selection show at 6pm ET, per Yahoo Sports, and it will be streamed on various platforms. The women's reveal is to follow around 8pm ET on ESPN. The AP has a look at the women's tournament here and a preview of the men's bracket here. (More March Madness stories.)