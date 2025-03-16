NCAA Selection Sunday Is Here

Men's, women's contenders to be announced, with play starting Tuesday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 16, 2025 3:15 PM CDT
NCAA Brackets Reveal Nears
Florida head coach Todd Golden and players celebrate victory over Tennessee after an NCAA college basketball game in the final round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Sunday in Nashville.   (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The men's basketball committee will reveal its March Madness brackets on Sunday evening, setting up the tournament that decide college basketball's champions. The games will begin Tuesday, per NCAA.com. The men's final will be played April 7 in San Antonio, and the women's the day before in Tampa. CBS and ESPN will carry the men's selection show at 6pm ET, per Yahoo Sports, and it will be streamed on various platforms. The women's reveal is to follow around 8pm ET on ESPN. The AP has a look at the women's tournament here and a preview of the men's bracket here. (More March Madness stories.)

