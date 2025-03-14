Schumer Defends Shutdown Strategy in Op-Ed

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised enough Democratic support to pass the Republican funding bill that will avoid a government shutdown, despite admitting the bill is "terrible." In a guest essay at the New York Times , he explains himself while calling President Trump a "nihilist" who's "taken a blowtorch to our country" and now "wants full control over government spending." Though the Republican bill is "deeply partisan" and, yes, "terrible," it is the lesser of two evils, Schumer writes, arguing a government shutdown would give Trump and his billionaire advisor Elon Musk—who is reportedly very much in favor of a shutdown —"permission to destroy vital government services at a significantly faster rate than they can right now."

The administration "would have wide-ranging authority to deem whole agencies, programs and personnel nonessential" and "congressional Republicans could weaponize their majorities ... to reopen only their favored departments and agencies while leaving other vital services that they don't like to languish," writes the New York Democrat. In other words, fighting the six-month government funding bill would be playing into Republicans' hands. In backing the bill to avoid a shutdown, Democrats can at least avoid piling more suffering for "the most vulnerable Americans, those who rely on federal programs to feed their families, get medical care and stay financially afloat."

But Schumer's arguments are unlikely to sway some Senate Democrats, particularly those in the party's liberal and progressive wings, who Schumer has ironically worked hard to appease over the last five years, per Politico. Elizabeth Warren said the bill, with $12 billion in cuts to non-defense programs, offers Trump and Musk "a blank check to spend your taxpayer money however they want," while Bernie Sanders said it would "literally take food out of the mouths of hungry children, take healthcare away from seniors, and give a huge tax break to the wealthiest people on the planet," per the Hill. One senator anonymously tells the outlet, "I think people will see this as a massive sellout to an authoritarian president. You don't stop a bully by handing over all of your lunch money." (More government shutdown stories.)