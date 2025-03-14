New Leader in Canada Has Succinct Response to US

Canada has a new leader for the first time in more than nine years, and Mark Carney didn't waste many words when asked about the US idea of his nation becoming the 51st state. "It's crazy," the prime minister told reporters after being sworn in on Friday. He first gave the response in French, then repeated it in English. Watch the moment via CTV News. Carney had been asked about comments made by Secretary of State Marco, who, while on Canadian soil, said the nation would be better off joining the US, reports the CBC.