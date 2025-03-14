New Leader in Canada Has Succinct Response to US

Posted Mar 14, 2025 1:10 PM CDT
Mark Carney is sworn in as prime minister during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025.   (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada has a new leader for the first time in more than nine years, and Mark Carney didn't waste many words when asked about the US idea of his nation becoming the 51st state. "It's crazy," the prime minister told reporters after being sworn in on Friday. He first gave the response in French, then repeated it in English. Watch the moment via CTV News. Carney had been asked about comments made by Secretary of State Marco, who, while on Canadian soil, said the nation would be better off joining the US, reports the CBC.

  • Elaborating: "It's crazy," said Carney. "His point is crazy. That's it." In his first speech as prime minister, Carney sounded the same theme: "We will never, in any shape or form, be part of the US," he said, per the BBC. Rubio had made his remarks from Quebec, where a G7 foreign ministers' meeting is taking place.
  • The test: Whether Carney lasts long in the office will depend on how well he manages relations with President Trump and the US, suggests Politico. Carney's cabinet is "built to go head-to-head" with the American leader, notes the outlet. The two leaders are expected to talk by phone in the coming days.
  • Trudeau: The outgoing prime minister tweeted a brief farewell. "Thank you, Canada—for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on earth," wrote Justin Trudeau.
