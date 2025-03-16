At Least 32 Dead in Severe US Storms

Violent tornadoes and high winds decimated homes, wiped out schools, and toppled semitractor-trailers as a monster storm that killed at least 32 people ripped its way across the central and southern US. Details, per the AP:

Gov. Tate Reeves announced six people died in three counties, and three more people were missing late Saturday. One tornado struck the Tylertown area. Officials confirmed three deaths in Arkansas , where Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency.

, where Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency. In Alabama, the storms damaged homes and roads.