At Least 32 Dead in Severe US Storms

Violent tornadoes and high winds decimated homes, wiped out schools, and toppled semitractor-trailers as a monster storm that killed at least 32 people ripped its way across the central and southern US. Details, per the AP:
- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced six people died in three counties, and three more people were missing late Saturday. One tornado struck the Tylertown area.
- Officials confirmed three deaths in Arkansas, where Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency.
- In Alabama, the storms damaged homes and roads.