15 Arrested in Deadly Nightclub Fire

The death toll in Sunday's massive nightclub fire in North Macedonia now stands at 59, with 155 injured, and more than a dozen people have been detained in connection with the tragedy. The BBC puts the number at 15, while Sky News reports around 20 have been arrested. A local hip-hop duo, DNK, was performing when the fire started, with initial reports indicating pyrotechnics set off sparks that hit the ceiling. Authorities say the the venue was a former carpet warehouse that had been turned into an improvised club, and had no license to operate. Among those arrested are government officials, the owner of the club, and the owner's son.

Authorities say the building's ceiling was made of highly flammable material; that there was just one exit available at the time as the back door was locked and inaccessible; and that there were problems with the building's fire-extinguishing system. The country's interior minister says "bribery and corruption" may be to blame for the tragedy. More than 20 of the victims were under 18, including three of those killed, and reports indicate most of the victims weren't much older than that. Also reportedly among the dead was one of DNK's lead singers as well as the band's backing singer, keyboard player, drummer, and photographer. The only surviving member of the band was being treated at a hospital. (More North Macedonia stories.)