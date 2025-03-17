Man Set Ablaze in Times Square

A 45-year-old man was set on fire in New York City's Times Square early Sunday, and police are still searching for the suspect. The man may have had a flammable substance thrown on him around 4am, police say, and first responders saw him burning, NBC New York reports. He later told authorities someone doused him with a liquid before sparking the fire. Firefighters put out the flames, and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was reportedly in stable condition with burns to his face and arms, per Fox 5, and is said to be recovering. The first police officers on the scene were likely in the area because they were on duty for the NYC Half Marathon, which was held that day.