Woman Set Ablaze on Tram in Germany

A 46-year-old woman was set on fire by an unknown assailant as she rode a tram in Germany's eastern city of Gera Sunday morning. The attacker poured a liquid over the woman before setting her ablaze, then fled after passengers pressed an emergency button to stop the tram, the AP reports. The driver used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. The woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was airlifted to a hospital. No suspect has yet been apprehended, but DW reports that police believe the assailant may have been the woman's husband. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)