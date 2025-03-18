Airman Accused of Killing Woman Missing Since August

A US airman has been charged with the murder of a South Dakota woman whose remains were found earlier this month, nearly seven months after she vanished. Sahela Sangrait, 21, lived in Box Elder, near Ellsworth Air Force Base, but she was last known to be staying with a friend in Eagle Butte, 150 miles away, CBS News reports. She left with a plan to head to California after first stopping in her hometown to pick up some of her things, but she was not heard from again and was reported missing Aug. 10. A hiker found her decomposing remains on March 4, and authorities later determined she'd been killed on the Air Force base, ABC News reports.