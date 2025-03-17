Trump: Iran Will Face 'Consquences' Over Houthi Attacks

President Trump explicitly linked the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels to the group's main benefactor, Iran, on Monday, warning Tehran would "suffer the consequences" for further attacks by the group. Describing the Houthis as "sinister mobsters and thugs," the group's attacks "all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "Any further attack or retaliation by the 'Houthis' will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there."



Trump's comments escalate his administration's new campaign of airstrikes targeting the rebels, which killed at least 53 people this weekend alone and appear poised to continue, the AP reports. Meanwhile, Iran continues to weigh how to respond to a letter Trump sent last week trying to jump-start negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.