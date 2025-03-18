Google Is Making the Biggest Buy in Its History

Google will buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion to boost the tech giant's in-house cloud computing amid burgeoning artificial-intelligence growth. The all-cash acquisition announced Tuesday would be Google's biggest in its 26-year history, reports the AP , and it's the biggest deal of 2025. Wiz will join Google Cloud, boosting Google's in-house cloud security in the era of AI, the companies said. "Wiz and Google Cloud are both fueled by the belief that cloud security needs to be easier, more accessible, more intelligent, and democratized, so more organizations can adopt and use cloud and AI securely," Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport said in a blog post.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai added in a statement that together, Google Cloud and Wiz "will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds." Wiz, based in New York, was founded in 2020 and makes security tools designed to protect information stored in remote data centers. Google has had its eyes on Wiz for some time. The sale price announced this week is much richer than the reported $23 billion buyout that Wiz rejected last July—opting to instead pivot back to a previously planned initial public offering. But on Tuesday, Rappaport said that the company expects to "innovate even faster" by becoming a part of Google.

Wedbush analysts called Google's move to buy Wiz "a shot across the bow" at other tech giants, particularly Microsoft and Amazon, who've bet big on cybersecurity. Google appeared to fall behind in the cloud arms race, the analysts wrote, but the Wiz deal would "clearly bolster" its offerings. The $32 billion acquisition raises antitrust concerns due to the potential impact on stand-alone cybersecurity vendors, as well as potential disruption for bigger rivals. While many expect the Trump administration to be friendlier to business deals, it has also shown itself to be leery of big tech. Wiz and Google say that Wiz's products will continue to work across all major clouds—including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, as well as others. Google and Wiz expect the deal to close in 2026.