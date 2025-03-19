What Sleuths Are Seeking in Newly Released JFK Files

The government released a new trove of documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Tuesday night. The gist of coverage Wednesday morning: It's going to take a while to get through them, and bombshells are unlikely.

Unlikely: Major revelations changing the official narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK while acting alone are not believed to be lurking in the files, though it's "not impossible," Harvard professor and JFK biographer Fredrik Logevall tells the Washington Post.

Oswald's whereabouts: Both the Post and the New York Times say the files may, however, fill in some blanks on Oswald's movements in the months ahead of the assassination, particularly in regard to his visits to the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City. They may also reveal what US agencies knew and shared about those visits at the time.