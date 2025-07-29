Geoffrey Epstein Is Causing Some Confusion

Sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continues to dominate headlines some six years after his death—which is rather inconvenient for a man of the same-ish name running for office in Massachusetts. Geoffrey Epstein, an Australian-born mayoral candidate in Framingham, says most locals know him as a former theoretical physics professor and member of the local school committee, who hopes to dedicate more of the city's budget to education. Outside Framingham, however, his name causes some confusion. Epstein, age 77 as of January , tells Politico that online commenters have been urging him to "show us the list," meaning the supposed list of clients for whom Jeffrey Epstein trafficked young girls.

New York state lawmaker Harvey Epstein knows the feeling given that his name not only evokes Jeffrey Epstein but also the convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein. "My advice to Geoffrey would be to lead with your values and who you are as a candidate," he tells Politico. "People will support you if you do the work and follow through." Geoffrey Epstein, who goes by "Geoff," is challenging Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky as he seeks a second four-year term, per the Metro West Daily News. Epstein collected 683 community signatures, topping the 500 total needed to qualify to be on the ballot, he wrote in a recent Patch article. He also pens a Substack newsletter, The Framingham Observer.