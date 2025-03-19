Frontier: 'File for Divorce' From Other Airlines With Free Bags

Just after Southwest ditched its free checked bags program, Frontier starts its own
Posted Mar 19, 2025 8:18 AM CDT
Frontier: 'File for Divorce' From Other Airlines With Free Bags
Travelers line up at Frontier Airlines self-check kiosks at Denver International Airport on Dec. 24 in Denver.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The airline industry—and passengers—are still getting acclimated to Southwest's "stunning reversal" earlier this month on its checked-bag policy, in which it ditched its allowance for two free bags and announced it would make customers pay for the honor. Now, Frontier Airlines, a budget carrier known for offering a la carte perks you have to pay for, is taking advantage of the commotion and riding those shock waves straight into its own promotion, complete with temporarily free checked luggage and other options.

  • Details: You have until Monday to book a nonstop flight departing through Aug. 18, per a release. Those who do will get the airline's "Economy Bundle" for free, a special that includes free seat selection, free carry-on bag, and free flight changes if needed. For flights departing May 28 through Aug. 18, the airline will throw in a free checked bag as well, as long as you use a dedicated promo code.

  • Impetus: The Frontier release doesn't name Southwest explicitly, but Quartz suggests the rival airline was indeed the driving force behind Frontier's move. CNBC notes Southwest had been an "outlier" among major carriers with its free checked bags, with higher-ups there consistently insisting they had no plans to alter that program. Per Quartz, "this move could help budget airlines like Frontier boost profits while appealing to travelers who are fed up with rising fees."
  • A little snark: "Some airlines have changed," notes Frontier's tongue-in-cheek release. "They've raised fees, taken away perks, and made travel feel like a one-sided relationship." The airline then advises, "If your airline is treating you like an afterthought, maybe it's time to file for divorce. Frontier is here for the rebound—offering a fresh start with an unbeatable deal."
  • And a little sweetener: "We've always had heart," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle notes. "Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we're running towards it." And then, an even more-enticing carrot: "If travelers show us the love, we'll make these perks permanent."
  • Southwest: The airline weighed in on Frontier's machinations with a statement to CNBC. "You don't need a promo code to avoid change fees, cancellation fees, view in-flight entertainment, or bring along two carry-on items on Southwest," it said in a statement. "We look forward to serving the new customers attracted to fare above all else, as well as rewarding our most-loyal customers in our unmatched network."
