Frontier: 'File for Divorce' From Other Airlines With Free Bags

The airline industry—and passengers—are still getting acclimated to Southwest's "stunning reversal" earlier this month on its checked-bag policy, in which it ditched its allowance for two free bags and announced it would make customers pay for the honor. Now, Frontier Airlines, a budget carrier known for offering a la carte perks you have to pay for, is taking advantage of the commotion and riding those shock waves straight into its own promotion, complete with temporarily free checked luggage and other options.

Details: You have until Monday to book a nonstop flight departing through Aug. 18, per a release. Those who do will get the airline's "Economy Bundle" for free, a special that includes free seat selection, free carry-on bag, and free flight changes if needed. For flights departing May 28 through Aug. 18, the airline will throw in a free checked bag as well, as long as you use a dedicated promo code.