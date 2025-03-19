Teen Twins Were Supposed to Board a Plane, Turned Up Dead

While police say 19-year-old twins found shot dead on a mountain in Georgia earlier this month appear to have died in a murder-suicide, family members say no way. "My nephews wouldn't do this," aunt Yasmine Brawner writes of Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis on a GoFundMe page. She says the brothers had dreams of starting their own clothing line and would not have taken their own lives. However, "the preliminary investigation reveals the deaths to be a murder suicide," according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. On Sunday, GBI said autopsies had been completed, but the official medical examiner ruling and results "are pending additional forensic tests," per Fox News .

Family members last saw the brothers on March 6, per WLS. The twins were scheduled to fly from Atlanta to Boston to visit friends at 7am following day but didn't make the flight, per WAGA and the New York Post. The plane tickets were still in their wallets when hikers discovered the men dead with gunshot wounds atop Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, a two-hour drive from the twins' home in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, before noon on March 8. But "they don't hike out there, they've never been out there. They don't know anything about Hiawassee, Georgia. They never even heard of Bell Mountain," uncle Rahim Brawner tells WXIA.

He says the family "knew right away" that it couldn't have been a murder-suicide. "They had a huge support system. We know them. They wouldn't do anything like this," adds Yasmine Brawner. "Something happened in those mountains, and we want answers." Amid the tragedy comes more distress: Towns County volunteer firefighter Scott Kerlin, 42, among the first on the scene, has been charged with misdemeanor obstruction after he allegedly snapped and publicly shared photos of the twins' death scene, GBI said Tuesday, per People. He was also fired for violating department protocol, per WXIA. (More Georgia stories.)