Hawley Wants to Dole Out $600 Tariff Rebates

Many Americans would get a $600 check this year from the federal government if legislation introduced by GOP Sen. Josh Hawley goes through. The Missouri senator is pitching the idea of rebates from President Trump's tariffs, reports the Hill . Hawley put forth his plan after Trump himself said he liked the idea, notes NBC News . "Like President Trump proposed, my legislation would allow hard-working Americans to benefit from the wealth that Trump's tariffs are returning to this country," he said.

If it clears the Senate and House, Americans and their children would get up to $600 apiece depending on family income. Households that make under $150,000 a year would get the full amount, as would heads of households who make under $112,500, and individuals who make under $75,000. People above those thresholds would receive smaller sums, per Fox Business.

These would be similar to the relief checks that went out during the COVID pandemic, and Hawley had a role in those also, along with Vermont's Bernie Sanders. NBC, however, throws some cold water on Hawley's suggestion that tariffs will end up benefiting ordinary Americans financially. It notes that the independent Tax Foundation figures that the tariffs will amount a $1,300 tax hike this year because of price increases and a nearly $1,700 hit in 2026.