Crime / death penalty Oklahoma Execution Is Third of the Week in US Florida has one more scheduled for Thursday night By Newser Editors Posted Mar 20, 2025 11:47 AM CDT Copied This Feb. 8, 2023, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Wendell Grissom. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP) A busy week of executions continued across the nation on Thursday, the latest in Oklahoma: Oklahoma: The state on Thursday morning executed 56-year-old Wendell Grissom, who fatally shot a woman during a robbery of her home 20 years ago. Grissom received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. His victim was 23-year-old Amber Matthews. Read more about his case at the Oklahoman. Florida: The state is scheduled to execute Edward James, 63, via lethal injection Thursday night at at Florida State Prison outside Starke, reports the AP. The Supreme Court denied his appeal without comment Thursday morning. James was convicted for the 1993 killings of 8-year-old Toni Neuner and the child's grandmother, Betty Dick, 58. He had been renting a room in Dick's house in Casselberry at the time, and killed them after a night of heavy drinking and drug use. Louisiana: The state used nitrogen gas on Wednesday to execute Jessie Hoffman Jr., 46, who murdered a woman when he was 18. Arizona: It executed murderer and kidnapper Aaron Brian Gunches, 53, on Wednesday with a lethal injection. (Earlier this month, South Carolina executed a man via firing squad.)