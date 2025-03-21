Trump Asks Students: 'Should I Do This?'

The White House made a production out of President Trump's signing of an executive order to cancel the Education Department—bringing in governors, young students, and props—while acknowledging that he lacks authority to fulfill the campaign promise. "It sounds strange, doesn't it? Department of Education. We're going to eliminate it," Trump said in a ceremony Thursday in the East Room of the White House, NBC News reports. Pausing before signing, he turned to children seated at two rows of school desks and asked, "Should I do this?" Developments include: