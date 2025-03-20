Family Has Been Missing Since Arizona Winter Storm

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office in Arizona has issued an appeal for information on three family members who have been missing since a winter storm hit last week, causing a 22-vehicle crash. Jiyeon Lee, 23; Taehee Kim, 69; and Junghee Kim, 64, were driving from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas on March 13, CBS News reports. Grand Canyon National Park said the storm led to "hazardous conditions" in the area that day, reports People . The sheriff's office says GPS information from their rented car shows that they were driving on westbound Interstate 40 around the time that a snowstorm led to the pileup, but it's not clear whether their vehicle was involved.

The pileup, which included 13 passenger vehicles, caused a fire that burned for more than 20 hours. "A total of 36 drivers and occupants were involved in the incident, including two fatalities, and 16 injured persons were transported for medical care," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the family was in a 2024 white BMW rental car with a California license plate number of 9KHN768. The sheriff's office said anybody who has been in contact with the family or has information on their whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at (928) 774-4523 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111, KNAU reports. (More Grand Canyon stories.)